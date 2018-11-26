Aksharasagaram lights up lives of 94 people

Home States Kerala

From 86-year-old Madhavi Kumaran to 36-year-old Mini Madathil, a total of 94 persons entered the world of knowledge through Aksharasagaram project which was launched at Udayamperoor.

These people from the six wards in the panchayat, will be given training so as to prepare them to attend fourth standard or equivalent examinations.  Aksharasagaram is being implemented by the State Literacy Mission with the help of the Fisheries Department. “Those people were selected for the programme through the examination titled ‘Mikavutsavam’. The Literacy Mission will collect the details of illiterate persons in each panchayat. After identifying them, the Literacy Preraks will give them training twice a week so as to make them ready to attend the examination,” said Literacy Prerak K M Nirmala.

In addition, each ward has an instructor to train the people who are attending the sessions. The Aksharasagaram project mainly aims at increasing the literacy rate among the people who are residing in the coastal belt. Various cultural programmes were also performed by the participants of Mikavutsavam held at Thekkan Paravur UP School on Sunday.

