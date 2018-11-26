Home States Kerala

Antony’s angst at raw deal for Cherian Philip

Veteran Congressman  A K Antony on Sunday said he is deeply anguished by the fact he was unable to secure the political future of Cherian Philip, his then-Man Friday. 

Published: 26th November 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Congressman  A K Antony on Sunday said he is deeply anguished by the fact he was unable to secure the political future of Cherian Philip, his then-Man Friday.  He was  presenting the inaugural M M Jacob Memorial Award to Cherian Philip.

Antony said he had known Cherian since the latter’s childhood and that Cherian is never lured by positions. He said the world got to know about the persona behind  A K Antony the person solely due to Cherian Philip’s efforts. Cherian Philip said Antony is his political mentor. He  always adored Antony. Cherian  made it clear he did not walk out because he was denied Assembly seat.

