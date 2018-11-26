Home States Kerala

Fear of losing keeps Kodiyeri away from debate: Kerala BJP chief

Published: 26th November 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who challenged him for an ideological debate over the Sabarimala issue, has backed out from his stand due to fear of losing. The BJP state chief was speaking to reporters after visiting the house of party state general secretary K Surendran, who is now under judicial custody over the Sabarimala protests, at Ulliyeri here on Sunday.

“Kodiyeri who initially challenged me for an ideological debate on the entry of young women to Sabarimala temple has gone back from his earlier words due to fear of losing. The BJP is still ready for the debate and, if Kodiyeri is not comfortable for a debate with me, I am willing to send any of the BJP state general secretaries. And, we are willing to hold the debate at any place where people can reach, even if it is at the AKG centre,” Pillai said.

Pillai’ meeting with Surendran’s wife and family members assumes significance as it comes at a time when there are reports of alleged differences between both leaders on many issues.

However, he denied media reports claiming the BJP state chief did not take any steps to help Surendran. “Even Surendran has not raised such a complaint and it was just a rumour spread by some mediapersons in Kannur and Kasargod districts. Cases charged against Surendran were fabricated and the party will fight them politically and legally,” he said.

