Kerala MLA PK Basheer calls SC judge mentally unstable

Muslim League MLA P K Basheer went after judges, threatened police officers and lampooned political rivals in a controversial speech that could land him in fresh trouble.

Published: 26th November 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

PK Basheer (Photo: YouTube screengrab/ Kaumudy TV)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Muslim League MLA PK Basheer went after judges, threatened police officers and lampooned political rivals in a controversial speech that could land him in fresh trouble.

Speaking at the launch of the state-wide ‘Yuvajana Yatra’ in Manjeshwaram, the Eranad legislator hinted that Azhikode MLA KM Shaji was disqualified by Kerala High Court under political influence.“We have moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification. By Thursday he will be back in the Assembly,” he said and added that the communists could not decide who would enter the Assembly. In the same speech, he attacked the Supreme Court judges too over the Sabarimala verdict. “If any judge is mentally unstable, can we implement (all their verdicts) here. You think about it,” he said.

Basheer also questioned the “new found faith” of the communists in courts and court orders. Without mincing words, the controversial MLA has threatened to avenge the arrest of activists of Muslim Students’ Federation for waving a black flag at minister KT Jaleel at Malappuram.

“The communists and their police slapped Section 333 and Section 338 (of the IPC) against MSF students for waving a black flag at the minister. If we come back to power, the officers will be paid back with interest. Let there be no doubt on it,” he said. If found guilty, the students face a jail term of up to 10 years.

