Rahul to inaugurate Kerala Congress women booth vice-presidents meet

Arun Lakshman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a mammoth conference of women booth vice-presidents which will be organised by the KPCC in Kochi in mid-December. The programme will be attended by 24,970 women booth committee vice-presidents of the party which is the first of its kind in the country, said Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC president.

The Congress is on the cusp of a tectonic shift, politically, following the move to revamp party booth committees and the KPCC president has insisted on women vice-presidents for the booth committees.

” Almost 85 per cent of the booth committees across the state have been constituted and all of them have women vice-presidents. We are all for women’s empowerment which will give a major fillip to the party in the future,” Mullappally said.

”Each booth committee will have in addition to women vice-president, three Youth Congress leaders and this is the force the party will relying on for its further activities and get a feel of what's happening at the grassroots,” he said. The KPCC will also convene three regional meetings of mandalam committee office-bearers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.