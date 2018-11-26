Home States Kerala

Rahul to inaugurate Kerala Congress women booth vice-presidents meet

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a mammoth conference of women booth vice-presidents which will be organised by the KPCC in Kochi in mid-December .

Published: 26th November 2018 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a mammoth conference of women booth vice-presidents which will be organised by the KPCC in Kochi in mid-December. The programme will be attended by 24,970 women booth committee vice-presidents of the party which is the first of its kind in the country, said Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC president.

The Congress is on the cusp of a tectonic shift, politically, following the move to revamp party booth committees and the KPCC president has insisted on women vice-presidents for the booth committees.  
” Almost 85 per cent of the booth committees across the state have been constituted and all of them have women vice-presidents. We are all for women’s empowerment which will give a major fillip to the party in the future,” Mullappally said.

”Each booth committee will have in addition to women vice-president, three Youth Congress leaders and this is the force the party will relying on for its further activities and get a feel of what's happening at the grassroots,” he said. The KPCC  will also convene three regional meetings of mandalam committee office-bearers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

