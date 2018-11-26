Ramesh Chennithala hits out at CPM, BJP nexus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of serving the Sabarimala issue on a gold platter to the BJP. He alleged that the CPM is hand in glove with the BJP. On the Chief Minister’s remark that AK Antony is a Congressman during the day and has BJP leanings at night, he said: “Antony is a nationally respected leader and no one needs to clarify his position.”

