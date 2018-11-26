Responsible tourism drive: Kerala govt. to expand PEPPER to 12 centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase activities of project PEPPER (People’s Participation for Participatory Planning and Empowerment through Responsible Tourism) will be extended to 12 new centres, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

PEPPER is a responsible tourism initiative which ensures local participation in tourism development. The minister said the project would be implemented in two local self-government institutions at Vaikom in Kottayam district and 10 other centres this month.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a function organised to felicitate the RT Mission units. The units were honoured for providing the benefits of travel and hospitality to the common people and also for assisting the authorities during the flood relief works.

Farmers, artisans, artists, farm stay entrepreneurs, home-stays and tour guides who support the RT Mission were given certificates.

The minister said the various units of RT Mission benefit 27,470 people directly and 43,952 people indirectly. “The income generated by the units registered with RT Mission was Rs 5.35 crore between August 2017 and October 2018. But the recent floods affected the growth,” he said.

30,422 tourists reached Kerala’s villages through the RT Mission which has implemented 477 packages in a year. The estimated income for traditional workers was Rs 48 lakh.