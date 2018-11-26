Rising demand: Oil Marketing Companies to expand retail presence in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), viz IOCL, BPCL and HPCL on Sunday announced a big expansion of their retail outlets in Kerala, in tandem with the growth in demand for petrol and diesel.

The three OMCs have plans to award dealerships for a total of 960 regular (urban/semi-urban/highways) pumps and another 771 pumps in rural areas of the state. While IOCL plans to increase its retail outlets by 937 (513 regular and 424 rural), BPCL plans to expand its network by 475 (241 regular and 234 rural), and HPCL will increase its presence by 319 retail outlets (206 regular and 113 rural).

The expansion, which comes after a gap of about four-and-half years, will be completed by December 24, and those who are interested can apply for dealerships online, said Navin Charan, senior retail head and general manager- retail sales of IOCL. He was addressing a news conference here with senior officers of BPCL and HPCL.

The total retail network of the OMCs in Kerala now stands at 1490 (regular) and 515 (rural), and the expansion proposed is an increase of nearly 65 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively. However, Charan pointed out that only 17 per cent of the proposed expansion has been materialised in the past. “Hopefully, it will change this time,” he said.

Increasing sale

The retail sales of petrol and diesel are increasing at the rate of about 8 per cent and 4 per cent/annum, respectively, in the country. In Kerala, the figure is on the lower side at 4 per cent and 3 per cent till October this year. Venkatraman P, state head (retail) of BPCL, said the lower sales may be due to the floods and fall in pilgrim arrivals into the state. Also, the diesel prices in Karnataka are lower by Rs 3.80/litre, and hence most trucks coming from neighbouring states come filled with the required quantity of the fuel.

Still, a retail outlet for petroleum products is a profitable venture in Kerala. “One can make decent profit if you are able to sell 105 kl per month,” he said.IOCL sells 75,000 kl of petrol and 105,000 kl of diesel per month in Kerala, followed by HPCL (60,000 kl and 52,000 kl, respectively) and BPCL (45,000 kl of petrol and 60,000 kl of diesel).

Officers said the process of dealer selection has been simplified in line with the government’s emphasis on ‘ease of doing business’. Also, for the first time, computerised ‘draw of lots/bid opening’ would be held under the aegis of an independent agency to bring in more transparency, they said, adding that interested entrepreneurs can get the details from www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in.

One petrol pump creates 8-10 jobs and if the expansion generates demand, it can generate jobs in the state, said Charan. Naveen Kumar MG, chief regional manager, HPCL, Sarabjit Singh, chief regional manager, HPCL and VM Harikumar, DGM retail sales, IOCL were also present.