Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Cops install 72 new CCTV cameras

With the prohibitory orders issued at Sabarimala ending on Monday, the police have intensified the surveillance by installing 72 new CCTV cameras starting from Elavungal to Sannidhanam.

Published: 26th November 2018 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees waiting at the valiyanadapandal at the Sabarimala temple ahead of the opening of the sanctum sanctorum on Sunday afternoon.The day witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims at the hill shrine | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

PAMPA: With the prohibitory orders issued at Sabarimala ending on Monday, the police have intensified the surveillance by installing 72 new CCTV cameras starting from Elavungal to Sannidhanam. On Sunday, the police have opened a hi-tech control room at the Sannidhanam as part of strengthening the surveillance following heavy rush.

The high definition cameras will have features including face detectors and zooming capacity up to 500 metres. The new hi-tech cell is functioning at Maramath complex at Sannidhanam. The cell has 15 monitors for surveillance.

Police said a report is likely to be submitted again to the District Collector seeking an extension of prohibitory orders. The move was following the mass arrests of devotees who conducted namajapam which took place at the Sannidhanam on Saturday. As per the details available with special branch police officers of Pathanamthitta, the prohibitory orders will be extended as law and order issues are likely to arise in the coming days. Section 144 is in force at Ilavunkal, Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam. The police are likely to take a final call by Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Sabarimala: Extension of prohibitory order likely

Meanwhile, slamming the imposition of curfew on Sabarimala,  DGP Jacob Thomas termed the government move totally unnecessary and said he is always with the Ayyappa pilgrims. “Let the government issue prohibitory orders on all households which have five members. Prohibitory orders are unnecessary,” he told reporters at Pampa while proceeding to Sannidhanam for darshan early on Sunday.

Fever threat

Meanwhile, the Sannidhanam and Pampa are in the threat of fever and other contagious diseases. A government servant at the temple is reportedly ailing from chicken pox and is under medical treatment. The Health Department has advised all those stationed at Sannidha-nam to take preventive vaccines or tablets. As per the data available with Pampa medical centre, 26 police personnel were diagnosed with viral fever in the last five days. However, doctors said prevention activities are underway to stop any disease outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala CCTV Kerala police Sabarimala security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp