Sabarimala: Cops install 72 new CCTV cameras

By Express News Service

PAMPA: With the prohibitory orders issued at Sabarimala ending on Monday, the police have intensified the surveillance by installing 72 new CCTV cameras starting from Elavungal to Sannidhanam. On Sunday, the police have opened a hi-tech control room at the Sannidhanam as part of strengthening the surveillance following heavy rush.

The high definition cameras will have features including face detectors and zooming capacity up to 500 metres. The new hi-tech cell is functioning at Maramath complex at Sannidhanam. The cell has 15 monitors for surveillance.

Police said a report is likely to be submitted again to the District Collector seeking an extension of prohibitory orders. The move was following the mass arrests of devotees who conducted namajapam which took place at the Sannidhanam on Saturday. As per the details available with special branch police officers of Pathanamthitta, the prohibitory orders will be extended as law and order issues are likely to arise in the coming days. Section 144 is in force at Ilavunkal, Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam. The police are likely to take a final call by Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Sabarimala: Extension of prohibitory order likely

Meanwhile, slamming the imposition of curfew on Sabarimala, DGP Jacob Thomas termed the government move totally unnecessary and said he is always with the Ayyappa pilgrims. “Let the government issue prohibitory orders on all households which have five members. Prohibitory orders are unnecessary,” he told reporters at Pampa while proceeding to Sannidhanam for darshan early on Sunday.

Fever threat

Meanwhile, the Sannidhanam and Pampa are in the threat of fever and other contagious diseases. A government servant at the temple is reportedly ailing from chicken pox and is under medical treatment. The Health Department has advised all those stationed at Sannidha-nam to take preventive vaccines or tablets. As per the data available with Pampa medical centre, 26 police personnel were diagnosed with viral fever in the last five days. However, doctors said prevention activities are underway to stop any disease outbreak.