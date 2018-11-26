Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Extension of prohibitory order likely

The prevailing prohibitory orders at Lord Ayyappa temple here is likely to be extended.

Published: 26th November 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa devotees

Cops stopping a motorist for inspection at Nilackal in Sabarimala, where security has been beefed up (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The prevailing prohibitory orders at Lord Ayyappa temple here is likely to be extended. The arrest of 70-odd prayer chanters by the police here on Saturday, after a gap of two days, points to the possibility of an extension of prohibitory orders at the hill shrine.

The police had desisted from arresting the devotees who chanted Ayyappa songs at Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada for two days after the HC order. Hence, Saturday’s arrest of prayer chanters can be construed as a prelude to the extension of the prohibitory orders. The High Court on Monday will take up for hearing a batch of petitions, including the one against the imposition of prohibitory orders.

Resting place order

The police are yet to implement the HC order earmarking Valiyapandala and Lower Thirumuttom as resting places for the pilgrims, particularly women and children, who stay back at night for offering Neyyabhishekam the next day morning. The police are not only sending women and children away from entering the Valiyanadapandal but also directing the devotees to return home without the Neyyabhishekam offering.

No takers for contracts

There are no takers for contracts for running restaurants, shops and other business establishments during this pilgrimage season, due to the poor arrival of pilgrims as result of the tightened security measures by the police and the lack of basic facilities. Of the total  220 shops and business establishments to be auctioned, 155 are yet to find takers even after one week of the pilgrimage season. Though the auctioning for the contract takes place on all pilgrim days, the contractors are reluctant to finalise the agreements even after the Devaswom authorities lowered the rates by 40 per cent than the last pilgrimage season. This means that the revenue from Sabarimala shrine will come down to unimaginably low level, which has already slumped to one third than the last season.

TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala prohibitory

