Sabarimala: No confrontation at any cost in Sannidhanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the Kerala Police, the strategy to maintain law and order at Sabarimala is simple: The police will not trigger any confrontation at Sannidhanam to give a chance for protestors to unleash violence and cause hardship to devotees.

Top police officers told Express that according to intelligence inputs, a few people will attempt to create unrest at Sannidhanam all through the Mandala-Makarvilakku season for political gains.

“We are fully aware of the situation and have been watchful. There will be attempts by people with vested interests to bring young women to Sabarimala to instigate devotees and to cause large-scale violence at Sannidhanam. Some think they can make use of this volatile situation to pursue their agenda. Left-wing extremists and communal organisations are aiming to gain ground,” a senior officer said.

State police chief Loknath Behera said the police have taken all necessary steps to ensure Sabarimala remains peaceful all through the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. “We know that some will keep triggering issues one way or the other to disrupt peace at Sabarimala,” he said. Another officer said the situation is so tricky that it is hard to maintain a close watch on the trouble-makers. “All are coming to Sabarimala as devotees. There is a possibility that even terrorists would come in the guise of devotees,” the officer said.

As per the police data, as many as 1.62 lakh pilgrims had visited Sabarimala this Mandala season till November 21. The vehicle records show pilgrims came in 4,576 light-motor vehicles, by 3,310 medium vehicles (tempo travellers) and 989 heavy vehicles (buses).