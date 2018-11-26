VS demands action against P K Sasi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM veteran and Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan has shot off a letter to the party’s central leadership demanding appropriate action against Shornur MLA P K Sasi who is facing sexual harassment charges.

Achuthanandan reportedly wrote to the central leadership on Friday evening, after the party state secretariat decided that the issue would be discussed on Monday by the state committee.

In his letter Achuthanandan has reportedly criticised the CPM decision to appoint Sasi as the leader of the march organised by the party. He also advised the leadership to closely monitor the developments in this case which had put the state leadership and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the defensive.Sasi found himself in the dock after a woman DYFI leader levelled sexual harassment charges against him.