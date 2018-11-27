Kerala: Father tries to kill baby daughter for 'bringing ill luck' to family

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old man tried to kill his one-year-old daughter by flinging her on to the road on Sunday night at Pangarampilly near Chelakkara in Thrissur.

Sarangi, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College here for a crack to the skull, has crossed the critical stage, said doctors. Her father Rajagopal was arrested and interrogated by the Chelakkara police.

Rajagopal

Police said the family was going through a rough patch and Rajagopal blamed Sarangi for bringing ill luck on the family. On the fateful day, a drunk Rajagopal took Sarangi from her mother Sindhu’s arm and flung her onto the road. Sindhu was breast feeding Sarangi then.

“During our interrogation, Rajagopal said life had become difficult after the birth of the girl child,” said Chelakkara SI Ramu Balachandrabose. Rajagopal had tried to bury the girl alive three months back and had even dug up a pit for the same. “But he backed out from the heinous crime after Sindhu protested against it,” said Balachandrabose.

The family was going through a tough time as Rajagopal’s brother had died recently and the funeral rites were completed only on Sunday. Rajagopal was also troubled by disputes over the partition of the family property which he blamed on the girl. The couple has a nine-year-old son who was a witness to the crime.

During questioning, Rajagopal told the police he committed the crime not under anyone’s influence. Investigations revealed Rajagopal used to hurt the child. “She had serious injury on her head along with minor injuries on other parts of the body. But she has bravely crossed the critical condition,” Balachandrabose said.