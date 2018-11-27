Home States Kerala

‘Identify fake news and consider information diligently’

The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla urged readers and viewers to identify fake news and consider every bit of information exposed to them with due diligence. 

Published: 27th November 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla speaks during the inauguration of the 11th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management for working professionals on the IIMK campus on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla urged readers and viewers to identify fake news and consider every bit of information exposed to them with due diligence. 
Chawla was inaugurating the 11th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management for working professionals on the Indian Institute of Management (IIMK) campus here on Monday. He shared with the audience his experience as a journalist and how he viewed journalism in the past and present.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management offers a judicious blend of theory and practice and is a two-year Post Graduate Diploma Programme offered on a combination of in-campus module and interactive learning platform. The 2018-2020 batch of EPGP has 233 participants.

In his introductory remarks, IIMK director Prof Debashis Chatterjee said the institute has commenced the journey of Interactive Executive Education Programme way back in 2001. Now, the classrooms are spread across the length and breadth of the country. Addressing the new batch of students, Chatterjee said admissions to the EPGP programme saw an increase by 46%, with an average experience of 8.8 years. “Such a profile is a testimony to the increased preference of our program and also goes on to tell that the program is well received by the industry,” he added.

After the inaugural session, a plenary session was organised where Sanjay Gupta, editor-in-chief and CEO of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, delivered a lecture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fake news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp