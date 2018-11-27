‘Identify fake news and consider information diligently’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla urged readers and viewers to identify fake news and consider every bit of information exposed to them with due diligence.

Chawla was inaugurating the 11th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management for working professionals on the Indian Institute of Management (IIMK) campus here on Monday. He shared with the audience his experience as a journalist and how he viewed journalism in the past and present.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management offers a judicious blend of theory and practice and is a two-year Post Graduate Diploma Programme offered on a combination of in-campus module and interactive learning platform. The 2018-2020 batch of EPGP has 233 participants.

In his introductory remarks, IIMK director Prof Debashis Chatterjee said the institute has commenced the journey of Interactive Executive Education Programme way back in 2001. Now, the classrooms are spread across the length and breadth of the country. Addressing the new batch of students, Chatterjee said admissions to the EPGP programme saw an increase by 46%, with an average experience of 8.8 years. “Such a profile is a testimony to the increased preference of our program and also goes on to tell that the program is well received by the industry,” he added.

After the inaugural session, a plenary session was organised where Sanjay Gupta, editor-in-chief and CEO of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, delivered a lecture.