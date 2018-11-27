BJP Kerala general secretary K Surendran granted bail

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday granted conditional bail for BJP state general secretary K Surendran in a case where he allegedly threatened the investigative officers in the murder case of NDF worker Fazal through a Facebook post.

The police had charged case against Surendran for threatening DySPs PP Sadanandan and Prince Abraham through a Facebook post and in the speech he delivered during BJP’s march to the SP office in Kannur.

It was in connection with the revelations of ‘Kuppi Subeesh’, who had testified before the police that the murder was actually carried out by the RSS.

As per the bail conditions, Surendran should be present before the court on February 14. Though he was granted bail in this case, he was not released on Monday as he didn’t get bail in a case of attacking a 52-year-old woman at Sabarimala.