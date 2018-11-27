Home States Kerala

Milma and Kerala government join hands to compensate flood-hit dairy sector

51 selected blocks in Kerala which were badly hit by the floods will receive an investment of 22 Rs crore from the state 

Published: 27th November 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

51 selected blocks in Kerala which were badly hit by the floods will receive an investment of 22 Rs crore (File photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Milma and the government will join hands to compensate the Rs 300 crore loss faced by the dairy sector due to the floods. 51 selected blocks in Kerala which were badly hit by the floods will receive an investment of 22 Rs crore from the state and 618 farmers who lost their livestock during the floods will receive a compensation of Rs 30,000, in addition to the Rs 10,000 already distributed, said K Raju, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Milk Cooperatives.  In response to this, Hibi Eden, MLA suggested compensating the loss to dairy farmers with ‘cattle for cattle’.  

Raju was delivering the inaugural speech as part of observing National Milk Day at Ernakulam Town Hall Auditorium on Monday. “Even though Milma had an increase of 16 per cent in production, their distribution came down by 1.33 per cent. Hence the cooperative has to focus more on its marketing strategies. The trust of the public on Milma is its biggest strength” added the minister at the event which was held in memory of Dr Varghese Kurien, Father of White Revolution.

Awards for the best dairy organisation and dairy farmer were given by Hibi. P T Gopalakurupp, chairman, Milma in his presidential address said that the ultimate aim of the National Dairy Development Board is to provide safe milk for the public. “Kerala is the highest in milk production and also faces high dairy production cost. Milma’s turnover in Kerala is Rs 3,000 crore and one of the reasons for this is it utilises opportunities even during the challenging times,” he added.

Few new products of Milma were introduced which includes Milma Lassi, Milma Ghee Biscuits and Milk with 90 days expiry. Gopalakurupp, K V Thomas MP, P A Balan Master chairman, ERC MPU, Anil X IAS, Kallada Ramesh, K N Surendran Nair, Abraham T Joseph, P G Valsala, Jose James and P Pugazhendi IFS were present for the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milma Kerala floods Kerala government K Raju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp