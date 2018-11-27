Home States Kerala

Police acting at CPM’s behest, says K Surendran

Pinarayi’s police force acts in a manner which brings back memories of the Emergency, said Surendran.

Published: 27th November 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The CPM is trying to wreak vengeance by using the police and charging fake cases as they were cornered in the Sabarimala issue due to the strong agitation of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, said BJP state general secretary K Surendran.  

He was speaking to reporters as he was brought to Kannur by the police to be produced before the judicial first class magistrate court on Monday.  This will be dealt with legally and politically. Two police officers, acting at the behest of the CPM, are behind the conspiracy, said Surendran. An incident which should have been let off by charging a petty case was blown up by the police and made into a big fabricated case, he alleged. This is a conspiracy to protect Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrasekharan, the real culprits behind the murder, Surendran alleged. 

