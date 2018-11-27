Sabarimala crisis leaves Mini Pampa deserted

By Shafeeq Alingal By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: There has been a considerable dip in the flow of devotees at Mini Pampa in Kuttippuram on account of the ongoing Sabarimala stalemate.

A fact-check by Express has found that Mini Pampa, the major halting station for pilgrims from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and North Malabar, has recorded a dip by 60 per cent in number of pilgrims. Mini Pampa is located on the premises of Mallur Shiva Temple on the banks of Bharathapuzha near the Kuttippuram bridge.

According to figures available with the Ayyappa Seva Sangham, Mini Pampa used to witness a daily footfall of 2,000-2,500 pilgrims during previous Sabarimala seasons. This season, however, the number has come down to 1,000. “We have reduced the quantity of food for pilgrims as we are witnessing a steep decrease in the number of devotees,” said Ayyappa Seva Sangham functionary Baburajan V, who is in charge of the free food distribution centre here.

Mini Pampa is mostly used by pilgrims from Karnataka along with Kannur, Kasargod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The ripple effect



Other major temples in the district have also started to bear the brunt of the present Sabarimala crisis, too.

During the first ten days of the season, Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Temple marked a dip by 80 per cent in the flow of pilgrims. The temple was visited by 2,000 pilgrims a day in the previous seasons.

“Earlier, the temple premises had 20-25 buses from Karnataka and North Malabar a day. Now, we hardly see vehicles coming here,” said an office-bearer with the temple.

The Ayyappa temple at Chamravattom has the same tale to tell. The number of pilgrims has gone down by more than 70 per cent here.

“Last year, at least 2,000 pilgrims came here and submitted garland for Ayyappa. This year, we don’t even have ten per cent the of last year’s number,” said a temple functionary at Chamravattom.

The two temples have recorded huge dip in number of local pilgrims who visit the temple ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.