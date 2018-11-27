Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: AK Antony hits out at Chief Minister

Congress leader A K Antony on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of providing the opportunity to the BJP-RSS to foment unrest in Sabarimala. 

Senior Congress leader A K Antony | Express Photo

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader A K Antony on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of providing the opportunity to the BJP-RSS to foment unrest in Sabarimala. 
Antony told reporters here stoking unrest in Sabarimala was an attempt on the part of the LDF Government to cover up its failures in flood rehabilitation.

He said the Chief Minster and BJP wanted Sabarimala to remain as a conflict spot for making political gains. 

“What is going on in Sabarimala is a political drama and match fixing involving the Chief Minister, CPM, BJP and RSS. But people have started seeing through their designs and are realising only the stand taken by the Congress in devotees’ support is sincere,” he said.  

Antony said he did not need a certificate on secularism from Pinarayi. He said his political life began much before that of Pinarayi and he had always stated his stance openly on various issues. 
Antony was responding to the Chief Minister’s earlier statement that the former was encouraging the growth of BJP-RSS.  

Antony termed as a pipe dream the Chief Minister’s calculation that the BJP’s growth will be at the expense of the Congress. Antony said he believed 95 per cent of the women were not in favour of the Supreme Court breaking the age-old tradition of the Lord Ayyappa temple. Renaissance happens not through court verdicts but through social movements, he said.

He said never before in the history of Sabarimala season the pilgrims had to suffer hardships without getting basic amenities.

