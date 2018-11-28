Home States Kerala

Agencies up ante as Kerala woman who left for Syria to join IS returns home

A woman has already reached Kasargod where she approached the police two weeks ago complaining that her husband, who was still camping in Yemen, refused to allow her to take her two children with her.

Published: 28th November 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS terrorists

Image used for representational purposes only for terrorism.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Throwing up a big challenge to enforcement agencies, women from Kerala, who had gone with their family members to Afghanistan and Yemen, allegedly to join Islamic State (IS) in Syria, have started to return to Kerala.

A woman has already reached Kasargod where she approached the police two weeks ago complaining that her husband, who was still camping in Yemen, refused to allow her to take her two children when she decided to head back home.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) were analysing the development as there were inputs that a large number of women and minors who have been part of the groups camping in different regions of Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria are returning to their homes after the fall of IS in its strongholds.

ALSO READ | Intel agencies on alert as Islamic State modules in Kerala switch to Wickr app

“While male members of the group are reluctant to return, females and children are heading back to their home countries. The UK and the US have upped the surveillance in the wake of a few women making attempts to return to Britain,” said a senior intelligence officer.

Kasargod District Police Chief in-charge K M Tomy confirmed receiving the complaint from the woman seeking support to get her two children from her husband’s custody. “We spoke to women in detail and have taken up the matter with higher-ups,” he said.

Refusing to divulge more details about the woman, intelligence officers said they had done debriefing of the woman. “Usually, none is allowed to leave the group. But in the woman’s case, her husband allowed her to return. As per our initial assessment, the group in which the woman belonged to was camping in Yemen. They claimed that they were in Yemen for religious studies,” officers said.

ALSO READ | Names of more Keralites who joined IS in Syria emerge in NIA document

The agencies are keeping close watch as a study report of  International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation, King’s College London found that “4,761 (13 per cent) of 41,490 foreign citizens who became affiliated with IS in Iraq and Syria between April 2013 and June 2018 were women.”

The report said “850 British citizens became affiliated with IS in Iraq and Syria, which included 145 women and 50 minors.” Another officer said “We can expect more women and minors reaching back after living in IS strongholds.”

It was in June 2018 that 11 people, including six children and three women from Kasargod, were reported missing by one of the father of a woman in the group. Though one of the members in the group claimed that they had left for Yemen for religious studies, there were no further information about them. Earlier in July 2016, 13 people from Kasargod and eight from Palakkad were reported missing under similar circumstances but were later traced to an Islamic State (IS) group in Afghanistan.

Study report to agencies’ aid

The agencies are keeping close watch as a study report of  International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation, King’s College London found that “4,761 (13 per cent) of 41,490 foreign citizens who became affiliated with IS in Iraq and  Syria between April 2013 and June 2018 were women.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State Kerala IS recruits Kerala women Keralites in Syria

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • arnab
    Please note there is lot of team using your name in daily hund platform in andoid etc Kerala in Malayalam medium hope its from the team such ongoing left media fraction . please look up this matter do the needful to avoid damaging the goodwill of Indian express family
    1 day ago reply

  • Rehana Fathim
    The woman in Kasargod was sent back to recruit 20 more persons for studies by IS. Police must inform airlines.
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp