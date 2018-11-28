Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly adjourned after paying tributes to PB Abdul Razak

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too remembered Razak as a transparent legislator who used to pay keen attention to the proceedings in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Assembly which met for its 13th session on Tuesday adjourned after paying rich tributes to P B Abdul Razak MLA representing Manjeswaram constituency who passed away on October 20.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, in his opening remarks, said Razak was a mass leader who always had a smile on his face. The Speaker said Razak would always be remembered for his simplicity and for relentlessly taking up issues concerning his constituency in the House.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too remembered Razak as a transparent legislator who used to pay keen attention to the proceedings in the house. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said he had a close relationship with Razak who was a soft-spoken person who stood with the people of his constituency and was an ardent supporter for the Kannada linguistic minority cause.

M K Muneer, deputy leader of the Opposition and Muslim League leader, said Razak’s death was a major loss for the party and for the state. He remembered Razak’s benevolence in donating 80 cents at Pangila panchayat and 1.20 acre land at Chengala where he was panchayat president to the government for giving to the needy.

Minister for Agriculture V S Sunil Kumar noted Razak’s victory in Manjeswaram had been a win against communalism. 

Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, MLAs C K Nanu, Thomas Chandy, O Rajagopal, K B Ganesh Kumar, P C George and Vijayan Pillai; and K M Mani also paid tribute to Razak.

All eyes on Krishnankutty

T’Puram: On the first day of the 13th session of the Kerala Assembly, K Krishnankutty was the centre of attraction. Though the session adjourned at around 9.30 am - after paying tributes to Abdul Razak - Krishnankutty was seen interacting with legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches seeking their support and wishes.  While the Water Resources minister’s seat remained empty, Mathew T Thomas who resigned on Monday to make way of his party colleague, has been shifted to the second row, behind V S Achuthanandan. The day after stepping down, Mathew Thomas was calm and content.  

