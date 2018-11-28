BJP to go aggressive on Sabarimala issue

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP which is actively in the ground over the Sabarimala issue has decided to accelerate agitations and protests over the arrest and continuous foisting of cases against party state general secretary K Surendran and the jail hopping he was subjected to. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai told Express “The government is using draconian measures and foisting criminal cases against K Surendran and wants him to be permanently lodged in prison. The party will fight the anti-human activities of the state government led by the CPM tooth and nail.”

Party leadership is keen that the issue of Surendran’s arrest does not die down and is planning protest programmes in all the 140 Assembly constituencies across the state. Party general secretaries A N Radhakrishnan, Shobha Surendran and M T Ramesh along with the RSS pracharaks in the BJP - M Ganeshan and K Subhash - will be coordinating the programmes across the state.

While there are reports in a section of the media that the RSS is not supporting Surendran, one of the top decision makers of the RSS in the state told Express “RSS is an organisation which does not directly interfere in political activities but Surendran is being targeted without any reason and we cannot remain, mute spectators.” This is a clear indication that the organisation is totally in support of the protest against the arrest of Surendran.

K Surendran while interacting with the media on his way to Thiruvananthapuram said he is being systematically targeted for taking up the Hindu cause and that there is a clear planning to eliminate him physically. Surendran said, “I am wearing a belt owing to back problems, but I’m being continuously taken across the state without giving proper rest and is trying to eliminate me physically and if something happens to me the Chief Minister is directly responsible.”

Party cadre are also worried about the health of Surendran and are egging on the leadership to move aggressively on the ground to increase the protests and agitations so that the issue is live and noticed. The BJP national leadership is also keenly watching the proceedings with the party national general secretary in-charge of the state, Muralidhar Rao, regularly getting updates from party organisational general secretary M Ganeshan and Sreedharan Pillai.

The BJP leadership has in a survey conducted by a leading psephology group of the country found that it has gained tremendously in the Sabarimala issue and does not want to slip that advantage in the days to come. There is also a feeling that with the Assembly session began on Tuesday, the fight will be directly between Congress and the CPM as the UDF has already announced that it will go all out for the Sabarimala issue.