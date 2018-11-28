Home States Kerala

Annual plan preparation for 2019-20 to be over by next month: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Quality projects helpful of achieving the Nava Kerala concept will be the focus while preparing plan fund projects for the next fiscal, said Pinarayi. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Health Minister K K Shailaja at the inauguration of the Nava Kerala workshop held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (EPS photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the preparation of annual Plan for 2019-20 for local bodies in the state would be completed by December. He was speaking after inaugurating the workshop on ‘Nava Kerala’ action plan in Thiruvananthapuram. 

“New employment opportunities have to be created as part of creating a new Kerala and the projects will attract investment besides with developing the sector,” he said.

“The projects should strengthen existing projects in the Education, Industry and Tourism sectors and officers should explore the possibilities of making use of the activities of various missions for rebuilding Kerala,” he said.

“The state achieved 90 per cent plan fund utilisation in the 2017-18 fiscal and 45 per cent plan fund utilisation so far in the current fiscal,” he said.

Waste management

Pinarayi asked Local Self-Government institutions to take stringent actions for waste disposal within their limits. 

“It is the duty of every local body to ensure that every institution within their limits which generate wastes possess waste disposal units and the disposal is done scientifically. There should not be any laxity in implementing waste disposal rules,” he said. 

He also stressed on the intervention of local bodies in effective water management and said potable water should not be used for any other purpose. “Local bodies should conduct regular checks,” he said. 
Pinarayi said the project to rehabilitating landless citizens of the state by constructing houses for them should begin this year.

“A pilot project should be launched in each district for which local sponsorship should be sought. The local bodies should take initiative for this. The state government has already started the construction of 50,000 houses for homeless people who own land,” he said. 

