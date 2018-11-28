Kerala government orders inquiry into medicine shortage at Karunya Pharmacy Depots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has ordered an inquiry into the shortage of medicines found in the stock audit of Karunya Pharmacy Depots and Outlets for the financial year 2016-17.

The incident came to light after the managing director of Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) approached the Health Department with the request of writing-off the cost of the shortage of medicines to the tune of `50.13 lakh found in the audit.

“The shortage of drugs is a serious matter. To find out the employees who were directly responsible for causing the damage/loss a proper inquiry is needed,” reads an excerpt of the government directive which orders an inquiry.

As per the directive, the shortage of medicines will be inquired by a three-member committee which will have to submit its report within two months.