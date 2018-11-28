Home States Kerala

K Krishnankutty sworn in as Kerala Water Resources Minister

Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new minister at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Krishnankutty of the Janata Dal (Secular) is the new Water Resources Minister. Krishnankutty, who represents the Chittur Constituency, was sworn in as a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on Tuesday evening. 

He replaced party colleague Mathew T Thomas as the minister following a JD(S) decision. Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new minister at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. 

UDF members stayed away from the ceremony. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues, Left leaders, Mathew T Thomas, P C George MLA and BJP’s O Rajagopal MLA were present. 

Born to Kunjukutty and Janaki in 1944, Krishnankutty began his political life in 1964 in the Indian National Congress. He was previously elected to the Kerala Assembly in 1980, 1982 and 1991. Currently the Chittur MLA, he was also serving as state president, Janata Dal (Secular).

An expert on the agriculture sector, Krishnankutty is an enthusiastic farmer and also has a deep understanding of inter-state river water sharing agreements. He has served as president, Agricultural Processing and Marketing Society, and chairman of the government-appointed committee for framing an agricultural policy for the state during 2011-2016.

He has also served as vice president of the District Cooperative Bank, Palakkad, and director, State Cooperative Bank. He is married to Vilasini and the couple has three sons and a daughter.

