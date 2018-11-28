Kerala teams to scorch the tracks at eco-marathon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every innovation starts with a curious mind which ultimately leads to a better tomorrow and this is what the young innovators from two engineering colleges in the state have achieved. Their innovations will compete against many other inventions developed by the students from other colleges in the country at the 'Make the Future Shell Eco-marathon Challenger' event this year.

The event which will be held at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai from December 7 to 9 will see Team EEE from Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering & Technology (ASIET), Ernakulam and Team Methodos from Government Engineering College Barton Hill Thiruvananthapuram vying for the grand prize. These teams have designed unique energy and fuel-efficient prototypes that will compete on the track with other teams from different colleges across the country.

According to Tony George, associate professor, EEE department, ASIET, the team from ASIET has built a battery operated go-kart-like vehicle. "The marathon is special since it doesn't just measure the speed of the vehicle but the efficiency of the fuel being used. There will be vehicles running on batteries, fossil fuel like petrol, diesel and even hydrogen," he said.

The 14-member team is currently working on increasing the efficiency quotient for better results on the track. The team is participating for the first time. According to the team manager Jestin Collin Correya, SEM (Shell Eco-marathon) has provided the team with a platform where they will be able to show their innovations. "We will also be able to gather knowledge from other teams that might prove to be useful in our search for a sustainable future,” he added. The model, which the team is yet to name, moves on three wheels and cost Rs 60,000 to build.

Meanwhile, the nine-member team Methodos has designed a gasoline-powered prototype which uses a Honda GX 35cc engine with electronic fuel injection kits to power the vehicle. So far, the vehicle gives a mileage of 200km/l which is likely to increase with continuous modifications. An aerodynamic body made from bamboo composites and an aluminium chassis makes the car eco-friendly and lightweight. Low resistance tires and a belt driven mechanism helps in reducing the resistance and increasing the overall efficiency.

“We are not worried about winning the race. We see it as an opportunity to gain knowledge. Moreover, this event is one of the best platforms to help us establish ourselves as quality engineers in the field,” said Sreekiran A, team manager of Methodos.