Home States Kerala

Kerala teams to scorch the tracks at eco-marathon

Team EEE and team Methodos from Kerala will compete with the colleges from other states for the 'Make the Future Shell Eco-Marathon Challenger' grand prize

Published: 28th November 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Team EEE

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every innovation starts with a curious mind which ultimately leads to a better tomorrow and this is what the young innovators from two engineering colleges in the state have achieved. Their innovations will compete against many other inventions developed by the students from other colleges in the country at the 'Make the Future Shell Eco-marathon Challenger' event this year. 

The event which will be held at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai from December 7 to 9 will see Team EEE from Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering & Technology (ASIET), Ernakulam and Team Methodos from Government Engineering College Barton Hill Thiruvananthapuram vying for the grand prize. These teams have designed unique energy and fuel-efficient prototypes that will compete on the track with other teams from different colleges across the country.

According to Tony George, associate professor, EEE department, ASIET, the team from ASIET has built a battery operated go-kart-like vehicle. "The marathon is special since it doesn't just measure the speed of the vehicle but the efficiency of the fuel being used. There will be vehicles running on batteries, fossil fuel like petrol,  diesel and even hydrogen," he said.

The 14-member team is currently working on increasing the efficiency quotient for better results on the track. The team is participating for the first time. According to the team manager Jestin Collin Correya, SEM (Shell Eco-marathon) has provided the team with a platform where they will be able to show their innovations. "We will also be able to gather knowledge from other teams that might prove to be useful in our search for a sustainable future,” he added. The model, which the team is yet to name, moves on three wheels and cost Rs 60,000 to build.

Meanwhile, the nine-member team Methodos has designed a gasoline-powered prototype which uses a Honda GX 35cc engine with electronic fuel injection kits to power the vehicle. So far, the vehicle gives a mileage of 200km/l which is likely to increase with continuous modifications. An aerodynamic body made from bamboo composites and an aluminium chassis makes the car eco-friendly and lightweight. Low resistance tires and a belt driven mechanism helps in reducing the resistance and increasing the overall efficiency.

“We are not worried about winning the race. We see it as an opportunity to gain knowledge. Moreover, this event is one of the best platforms to help us establish ourselves as quality engineers in the field,” said Sreekiran A, team manager of Methodos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras Motor Race Track Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering & Technology Government Engineering College Barton Hill Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Eco-marathon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp