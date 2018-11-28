Polytechnic student from Wayanad named best ‘Womenpreneur’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Final year Mechanical Diploma Polytechnic student Arunima C R from Wayanad, who developed a solid waste cleaner that helps clean up water bodies sans manpower, bagged the Best Womenpreneur Award at the grand finale of ‘Startup Yatra’ held at Technopark on Tuesday.

According to Arunima of Government Polytechnic College, Meenangadi, who won the award that carries a cash award of Rs 75,000, “Solid waste cleaner can also clean drains and remove solid waste from water sources, including streams, rivers and ponds. It can avoid the workers’ direct contact with waste materials.”

The event marked the conclusion of the state-wide initiative by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs in Kerala’s tier 2 and 3 cities. An android app developed by Rashida V P from Kasargod for farmers emerged the first runner-up. Andrea Antony from Kottayam won the second runner-up for her idea Min_Rov (Mind Rover), a concept for functioning a brain-control wheelchair. The first and second runners-up received Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Around 80 innovative ideas were pitched in the finale by as many as 180 participants and 20 ideas notched-up honours. Heroes of the eight boot camps held in various districts were given cash award of Rs 50,000 each. The winners included Devi V S (Thiruvananthapuram), Jithin J (Kollam), Thomas Syriac (Kottayam), among others.

KSUM, SEI Ltd to support Startup India roadshows

T’Puram: Buoyed by the enthusiasm generated in its Startup Yatra, KSUM has entered into a partnership with SingEx Exhibitions (India) Ltd (SEI) to provide national incubation support to Startup India’s roadshows across the country. SingEx is the execution partner for Startup India Yatra. Under the pact, SEI will acknowledge KSUM as the National Incubation Partner in logos and flyers of startup journeys, provide the bootcamp platforms to showcase its known successful entrepreneurs and startup community. KSUM will provide judges and trainers for the grand finale of Startup Yatras in different states, help SEI to bring on board the ecosystem players in boot camps and van stops and pre-incubation / incubation support to the best ideas.

Other awards

Best Technology Startup: Winner Amal C Saji (Ernakulam), First Runner-Up-Rahul K S (Ernakulam), and Second Runner-Up Annie Sam Varghese (Thiruvananthapuram). Best Social Startup: Winner - Risvan Ahammed K (Kasargod), First Runner-Up – Ushanandini (Ernakulam), and Second Runner-Up- Nowrin N (Thiruvananthapuram). Best Sustainability Startup: Winner- Kevin R (Kottayam), First Runner-Up - Amaljith S B (Thiruvananthapuram), and Second Runner-Up - Ragesh (Kottayam).