Home States Kerala

Polytechnic student from Wayanad named best ‘Womenpreneur’

The event marked the conclusion of the state-wide initiative by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs in Kerala’s tier 2 and 3 cities.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Winners of the grand finale of the Startup Yatra with Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Final year Mechanical Diploma Polytechnic student Arunima C R from Wayanad, who developed a solid waste cleaner that helps clean up water bodies sans manpower, bagged the Best Womenpreneur Award at the grand finale of ‘Startup Yatra’ held at Technopark on Tuesday.   

According to Arunima of Government Polytechnic College, Meenangadi, who won the award that carries a cash award of Rs 75,000, “Solid waste cleaner can also clean drains and remove solid waste from water sources, including streams, rivers and ponds. It can avoid the workers’ direct contact with waste materials.”

The event marked the conclusion of the state-wide initiative by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs in Kerala’s tier 2 and 3 cities. An android app developed by Rashida V P from Kasargod for farmers emerged the first runner-up. Andrea Antony from Kottayam won the second runner-up for her idea Min_Rov (Mind Rover), a concept for functioning a brain-control wheelchair. The first and second runners-up received Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.    

Around 80 innovative ideas were pitched in the finale by as many as 180 participants and 20 ideas notched-up honours. Heroes of the eight boot camps held in various districts were given cash award of Rs 50,000 each. The winners included Devi V S (Thiruvananthapuram), Jithin J (Kollam), Thomas Syriac (Kottayam), among others.

KSUM, SEI Ltd to support Startup India roadshows

T’Puram: Buoyed by the enthusiasm generated in its Startup Yatra, KSUM has entered into a partnership with SingEx Exhibitions (India) Ltd (SEI) to provide national incubation support to Startup India’s roadshows across the country. SingEx is the execution partner for Startup India Yatra.  Under the pact, SEI will acknowledge KSUM as the National Incubation Partner in logos and flyers of startup journeys, provide the bootcamp platforms to showcase its known successful entrepreneurs and startup community.  KSUM will provide judges and trainers for the grand finale of Startup Yatras in different states, help SEI to bring on board the ecosystem players in boot camps and van stops and pre-incubation / incubation  support to the best ideas.

Other awards

Best Technology Startup: Winner  Amal C Saji (Ernakulam), First Runner-Up-Rahul K S (Ernakulam), and Second Runner-Up Annie Sam Varghese (Thiruvananthapuram).  Best Social Startup: Winner - Risvan Ahammed K (Kasargod), First Runner-Up – Ushanandini (Ernakulam), and Second Runner-Up- Nowrin N (Thiruvananthapuram).  Best Sustainability Startup: Winner- Kevin R (Kottayam), First Runner-Up - Amaljith S B (Thiruvananthapuram), and Second Runner-Up - Ragesh (Kottayam).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp