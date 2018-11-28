Section 144 declared at Sabarimala to cover up the lack of facilities, says UDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convenor Benny Behanan has said the government has declared section 144 in Sabarimala to cover up its failures in providing basic facilities there. He was speaking to reporters after the UDF meeting here on Tuesday.

The UDF leader said no basic facility is in place in Sabarimala and there is total chaos and as the government wants to cover this up, it has gone for section 144 to create a fear psychosis among the devotees so that they don’t go to the hill shrine. Behanan said that during the recent fact-finding visit of the UDF team, several discrepancies were found and even the flood wastes were not removed. He demanded the immediate lifting of section 144 and to facilitate a smooth darshan for pilgrims.

The senior Congress leader said even policemen had narrated their woes to the UDF team and mentioned that for 100 policemen there is a single toilet and this is creating problems. Behanan said the maximum number of devotees who reached the Sabarimala sannidhanam during this season on a single day was 40,000 which is less than a quarter of what was seen during the last pilgrim season. The senior leader said the government had deliberately created a fear psychosis using police force and the UDF will go for strong agitations within and outside the Assembly.

He called upon the police to register a case against P K Sasi MLA and conduct the legal process as the party commission itself has found that the MLA has conducted wrongdoing on the women in the alleged sexual advance case and suspended him from the primary membership of the party for six months.

Behanan said the Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel should immediately resign on nepotism charges.

Police duty-bound to maintain law and order: HC

Kochi: The court said there is no excess or any undesirable activities on the part of any person coming for pilgrimage. The police are duty-bound to maintain law and order without crossing the borders and within the four walls of law. The conduct of namajapam or chanting of saranamanthram by a group of devotees does not amount to any protest or any unlawful activities or instigating others to indulge in unlawful activities. Justifying the reasonable restrictions, the court permitted chanting of saranamanthra and namajapam during the pilgrimage.

In an affidavit, the state police chief stated that the nadapandal had repeatedly been taken over by protesters of certain outfits, including a large number of women. There were concerted attempts by the groups to take over control of nadapandal. The court held that the nadapandal was constructed as a resting place for pilgrims. Children, women, ailing people and senior citizens should be allowed to take rest at nadapanthal. There is a chance for the crowd to mobilise at nadapanthal whenever young women come for darshan. The court ordered to segregate pilgrims coming for darshan and the pilgrims at nadapanthal.

HC flayed police for issuing unnecessary orders

Kochi: Coming down heavily on the police for issuing several orders curtailing the rights of pilgrims, High Court has asked the state police chief, who gave power to the police controller to issue orders. When Advocate General C P Sudhakaraprasad completed his argument in the cases related to police high-handedness, the court handed over three orders issued by the police to AG after opening the temple for the festival. The orders include a direction to the Travancore Devaswom Board to close down all rooms and hand over the keys to the police on November 16. After verification, AG replied that the orders were withdrawn on the same day itself.

The High Court condemned the action of a senior police officer deployed at Nilakkal for blocking a sitting judge of HC during his Sabarimala pilgrimage. The court said that it was a misbehavior on the part of the officer and the court knows how to deal it. The Devaswom Bench said that it was about to take suo motu case in this regard making that police officer a respondent. The judge concerned said the officer broke down in tears as he apologised. Later the court decided not to precipitate the issue and avoided the proceedings. That’s the magnanimity of the High Court, observed the Bench.

Karnataka MLA, MP seek removal of prohibitory order



Sabarimala: Karnataka pilgrim team, headed by Central Bengaluru MP P C Mohanan and former Law Minister S Sureshkumar MLA, has sought immediate lifting of prohibitory orders imposed at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal. P C Mohanan and S Suereshkumar told reporters here on Tuesday that the pilgrims were coming to Lord Ayyappa temple in groups, hence the restrictions would prevent the pilgrims in coming here to worship.

Devaswom seeks removal of barricades at Lower Thirumuttom

Sabarimala: Devaswom authorities have sought the immediate removal of the barricades at Lower Thirumuttom for ensuring the free movement of pilgrims to prasadam counters and depositing money in the Valiyakanikka near the staff gate on the northeast side of the temple. The removal of barricades was raised by devaswom executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar on Monday at the joint meeting of various government departments and Sannidhanam special police officer.

The issue was brought to the attention of the joint meeting following a steep fall in revenue from the sale of prasadam with the barricades making it difficult for pilgrims to reach out to the other side of the Lower thirumuttom where the prasadam counters are located. The manufacture of appam prasadam came to a standstill as there are 2 lakh packets of buffer stock and the sale of the prasadam has been poor. The daily production of aravana prasadam which has also seen a fall in sales, was brought down to only 30,000 containers a day, as against the capacity of 2 lakh containers. The production was brought down as there is buffer stock of 26 lakh containers.

Observers to bring back normalcy in Sabarimala

Kochi: In the wake of severe criticism against tight policing in Sannidhanam allegedly causing hardship to devotees, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday appointed a panel of observers, that includes two retired judges of the Kerala High Court and a police officer in the rank of DGP to suggest the ways and means and to have an overall view to bring back normalcy in Sabarimala. Justice P R Raman, ombudsman, Travancore and Cochin Devaswom Boards, Justice S Sirijagan, chairman, High-Power Committee on the Sabarimala master plan, and DGP Hemachandran, head of Fire and Rescue Services Department, are the panel members.

The observers shall oversee that no excesses are committed by the police. The Sabarimala Special Commissioner shall coordinate things and bring all aspects before the team of observers appointed for the management of the festival during the current season, held the court.

Speaker denies permission for private Bill on Sabarimala

T’Puram: Attempts by the Congress to bring in a legislation before the Assembly to overcome the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to Sabarimala temple, has been thwarted. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission for Kovalam MLA M Vincent to present a private Bill seeking special religious denomination status for Ayyappa devotees, terming it anti-constitutional. Vincent proposed to declare the devotees as a special denomination.