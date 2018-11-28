Setback to Vayalkkilikal as Centre issues final notification on bypass

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Giving a jolt to the ongoing agitation of Vayalkkilikal at Keezhattur against the proposed bypass for National Highway development, the Union Government has issued the final notification regarding road alignment. It has put an end to speculation regarding the change of alignment leaving out Keezhattur.

The notification says the land owners should be present at the final hearing which will be held on January 11, with the documents of their lands.

With the final notification, the hopes of Vayalkkilikal to stall the project with the help of the ruling BJP at the Centre has suffered a setback as the writing on the wall has become clear.

The move to build the bypass through the paddyfields of Keezhattur had led to protests from farmers led by Vayalkkilikal.

Long-drawn battle