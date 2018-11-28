Home States Kerala

Setback to Vayalkkilikal as Centre issues final notification on bypass

It has put an end to speculation regarding the change of alignment leaving out Keezhattur.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vayalkkilikal leader Suresh Keezhattur (File photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Giving a jolt to the ongoing agitation of Vayalkkilikal at Keezhattur against the proposed bypass for National Highway development, the Union Government has issued the final notification regarding road alignment. It has put an end to speculation regarding the change of alignment leaving out Keezhattur.

The notification says the land owners should be present at the final hearing which will be held on January 11, with the documents of their lands. 

With the final notification, the hopes of Vayalkkilikal to stall the project with the help of the ruling BJP at the Centre has suffered a setback as the writing on the wall has become clear.  

The move to build the bypass through the paddyfields of Keezhattur had led to protests from farmers led by Vayalkkilikal.

Long-drawn battle

  • The Keezhattur agitators had launched the stir against the bypass project in Sept  2017.
  • The bypass has a length of  5.7 km. Of this, 1.4 km passes through paddyfields of Keezhattur  
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keezhattur Keezhattur bypass National Highway development NDA government Vayalkkilikal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp