Kerala Cabinet decides to do away with toll collection on 14 bridges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A string of important decisions were taken by the Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday. In a major relief to passengers, the Cabinet has decided to do away with the toll collection on 14 bridges. They are Aroor-Arookutty, Pulikkakadavu, Poovathum Kadavu, New Cochin (Cheruthuruthi), Thuruthipuram-Kottapuram, Krishnankotta, Kadalundi Kadavu, Murinjapuzha, Mayannoor, Sreemoolanagaram, Vellapp, Mattool Madakkara, Nedumkallu and Manoorkadavu.

Lending a helping hand to cyclone-hit neighbour state, a sum of Rs 10 crore will be given to Tamil Nadu as part of Gaja relief activities. While at home, Rs 3.25 crore will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for the repair of fishing boats damaged during flood relief work.

As part of revising the commission package for ration dealers, handling charge for rice, wheat and atta for all sections, except AAY card holders, will be increased from Rs 1 to Rs 2. The balance amount of Rs 38.6 crore collected from the new arrangement will be given to Supplyco.

Registration and stamp duty will be waived off for the land bought by the dependants of soldiers killed while on duty. The maximum land limit is five cents in the city corporation, 10 cents in municipality and 20 cents in panchayats. As many as 106 teaching and non-teaching posts will be created in the newly started emergency medicine department at the Government MCH, Thiruvananthapuram.

Three teaching posts will be created in the Indira Gandhi Memorial Model Residential School, Nilambur. On the law and administration front, the Cabinet approved the panel of IAS officers for promotion to the rank of principal secretary. Officers Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Sanjay Garg and X Anil will be given promotion as vacancy arises. IG Manoj Abraham will be included in the panel for promotion to ADGP, A R Santhosh Varma will be included in the panel for promotion to IGP rank and Neeraj Kumar Gupta, A Akbar, Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin and Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar will be included in the panel for promotion to DIG rank.

The sanction for 460 posts in 32 land acquisition units will be extended for one year starting September 1, 2018. The draft bill to form a committee as an alternative arrangement to deliver the responsibilities of the Kerala University’s senate and syndicate was given approval.