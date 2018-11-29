Kerala college student caught for copying in exam ends life

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A student, who was caught cheating in an exam at Fatima Mata National College, committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on Wednesday. The deceased is Rakhi Krishna, 19, a first-year BA English student at the college. She is the daughter of Radhakrishnapillai, of Sreeragam, in Mayyanad.

The incident took place when she appeared before the invigilators for the alleged misconduct. She ran from the college premises towards the railway track and she was hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala Express. The students of the college staged a protest alleging harassment by the college authorities. The body has been kept at the district hospital mortuary.