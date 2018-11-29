Home States Kerala

Kerala government, UDF pressed me to issue ordinance on medical colleges: Governor 

The Supreme Court had struck down the state government’s ordinance that was passed to accommodate 180 students of Kannur Medical College and Karuna Medical College in Palakkad.

P Sathasivam

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In what could be termed as a strong and rare statement, Governor P Sathasivam on Wednesday said he signed the ordinance on medical colleges including Karuna after being pressed by the government and UDF. Inaugurating the valedictory session of MES silver jubilee celebrations at MES Mampad College, Sathasivam said both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala met him seeking steps in favour of the ordinance.

The Supreme Court had struck down the state government’s ordinance that was passed to accommodate 180 students of Kannur Medical College and Karuna Medical College in Palakkad. The court declared the ordinance was outside the government’s jurisdiction and against the orders of the High Court and Supreme Court.Lashing out at the government and UDF, the Governor said he expected such a verdict from the court. 

The protests inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly also drew heavy criticism from the Governor. He asked the Assembly members to keep in mind the activities inside the house are watched by the public.
“Protests shouldn’t affect the Assembly proceedings,” said Sathasivam, apparently referring to Wednesday’s protests by UDF members on the Sabarimala issue.

Sathasivam also opened the college’s indoor stadium.  MES state president Fazal Ghafoor presided over the function. O P Abdurahiman, P O J Lebba and E P Moyinkutty were present.

Uproar in Assembly over Sabarimala issue
T’Puram: The Assembly drowned in uproar right from the word go on Wednesday with the Opposition UDF members invading the well of the House and attempting to disrupt the day’s business over the Sabarimala women entry controversy.

