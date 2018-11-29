Rs 1,000 crore for post-flood road work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Administrative sanction has been given for providing H1,000 crore for reconstructing roads damaged in the flood, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said.



The plan allocation in the current fiscal will be ensured in the next fiscal as well. He was addressing the workshop to review the Nava Keralam Mission on Wednesday. Local self-governments were asked to tweak the plan projects to incorporate post-flood rehabilitation work, including road maintenance.