Home States Kerala

Kerala HC flays govt for non-removal of flex boards of political parties

Mere removal of the boards or even registration of criminal cases will not be sufficient, said the court.

Published: 29th November 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Department of Local Self-Government Institutions has directed all the local bodies to ensure no illegal advertisement materials, including flex boards, be displayed in public spaces within their limits (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Wednesday criticised the state government for not taking concrete action against those violating its order directing to remove illegal flex hoardings and expressed dissatisfaction over the non-removal of flex boards installed by political parties, including the ruling party. 

Meanwhile, the state government made a submission the court be recused from hearing cases. According to the state attorney K V Sohan, the case had assumed the colour of a public interest litigation and therefore, a single judge could not hear the case.

The petitioners in the case sought time to answer the objections made by the state and the court posted the hearing to December 12. When the case came for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran said its orders were still being violated by prominent political parties, including the ruling party, seemingly without any respect for the orders of the court.

‘Ensure no illegal ad materials are displayed in public spaces’

T’Puram: The Department of Local Self-Government Institutions has directed all the local bodies to ensure no illegal advertisement materials, including flex boards, be displayed in public spaces within their limits. Those who violate the rules should be punished, a release from the department said.The new direction was issued after reports that illegal festoons, boards, banners and other publicity materials have started to appear on the streets after the local bodies removed them.

