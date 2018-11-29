Laying siege to tahsildar’s office: K Surendran gets bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state general secretary K Surendran has got a hint of relief as the Neyyattinkara Magistrate Court granted him bail in a case related to laying siege to the tahasildar’s office during the Neyyattinkara byelection in 2012. The BJP leader has been directed to appear before the court on December 5.

However, Surendran will not be able to secure a release as he has several production warrants pending against him in various cases.

The Kochi police on Wednesday charged the BJP leader for detaining activist Trupti Desai at Nedumbassery International Airport when she had arrived to visit Sabarimala shrine. Meanwhile, Surendran told media that he was being persecuted in police custody.

Talking to media while he was being escorted out of the courtroom, Surendran alleged that the police were meting out inhumane treatment towards him and a move was on to destroy his political stature. Several BJP workers had assembled on the court premises in support of Surendran and they conducted prayer protest against the police. Surendran was later shifted to Poojappura Central Prison.