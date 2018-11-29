MGU starts delivering online question papers for UG exams

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Making a giant leap in ensuring a fool-proof examination system, the Mahatma Gandhi University has commenced delivering online question papers for the examination of various under graduate courses in its affiliated colleges.

The online system, which is expected to speed up the entire examination process, including valuation and announcement of results, was launched at the examination of the third-semester degree courses on Tuesday. “The question papers were selected and sent with the help of computers from the question bank prepared by the university.

Various affiliated colleges downloaded it and distributed it to students after taking a print-out at the examination centres,” said the university authorities. According to them, the question papers are being made available through a secure question paper transmission system (SQPTS) in an encrypted format, which ensures error-free and secure delivery of question papers.