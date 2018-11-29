Online taxis to go off road in Kerala today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Online Drivers Union are on a warpath. Raising various demands, union president Jackson Varghese has begun a death hunger strike. Expressing support to the hunger strike, all the organisations representing online taxi drivers will not conduct service on Thursday in the city from 7 am to 7 pm.

According to Jackson, the drivers will stage a dharna in front of the Collectorate. “Around 101 Ola and Uber drivers will roll on the road around the Collectorate in protest against the apathy of the government in solving the problems faced by them,” he said.

Unions’ demands