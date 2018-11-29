Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Pinarayi Vijayan draws flak from CPI for ‘poor handling’

At a time when the state government has been trying hard to defend itself in the Sabarimala fiasco, the criticism by a section within CPI -the LDF ally in the Pinarayi cabinet- may not go down well.

Published: 29th November 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has drawn flak from a section at the CPI state council for poor handling of the Sabarimala fiasco and for showing undue haste in implementing the SC verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran said it is time for the party to offer its unconditional support to the government. 

At a time when the state government has been trying hard to defend itself in the Sabarimala fiasco, the criticism by a section within CPI -the LDF ally in the Pinarayi cabinet- may not go down well with the Left Front.  Criticism came up at the party council meeting that the Sabarimala issue has led to a clear divide in the society. A few of them felt instead of handling the issue as a United Left Front, the CPM handled it in a unilateral manner. 

ALSO READ | Progressive movement to counter BJP-Congress agenda the need of the hour: CPI's Panniyan Raveendran

The government should have handled the situation with political tactics. Imposing prohibitory orders and deploying notorious police officers for duty should have been avoided. The statement by the State Police Chief on deploying women police personnel at Sabarimala, soon after the SC verdict came, led to opposition from the general public. 

“Soon after the SC verdict, the government should have opted for a consensus and called for an all-party meet. The CPI and the party ministers in the Cabinet should have persuaded the government and LDF to take such a call. Now, the issue has created a polarisation within the society, which will be difficult to overcome,” said a source.

Kanam Rajendran

State secretary Kanam Rajendran declared the party’s complete support to the government on the issue in his report before the council. He said the party should stand with the government in such a scenario. The CPI state leadership defended the stance taken by the Left Government. At the council, criticisms were raised on CPI’s silence in the issue. Kanam said the Left Front has a declared stance favouring women’s entry to Sabarimala.  

ALSO READ | Sabarimala won't be allowed to turn into Ayodhya: Pinarayi Vijayan

“Whenever there were issues where the government seems to be deviating from the Left Front’s declared stance, the CPI has intervened. As far as Sabarimala issue is concerned, there were certain lapses in implementation. However, the CPI cannot keep on coming up with a differing stance. It will lead to losing acceptance among the public,” Kanam said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan CPI Kanam Rajendran Sabarimala row LDF

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Santa Banta
    Commies are on a death roll. Soon our country will be free of this black spot!!!
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp