Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issues disrupt Kerala assembly second day in a row

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, for the second day, urged the Speaker to give permission for the notice on adjournment motion over poor infrastructure facilities for pilgrims.

Published: 29th November 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

UDF members protesting in the well of the Assembly over Sabarimala issue. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly witnessed major uproar leading to an early adjournment of the House, just 21 minutes into the session, on Thursday. For the second consecutive day also, opposition UDF disrupted the House proceedings demanding discussion over Sabarimala issue.

As soon as the session started for the day, the UDF legislators demanded to suspend the Question Hour. Raising slogans they moved to the well with a banner demanding to lift the prohibitory orders at Sabarimala. With placards in hand, the MLAs raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the Speaker to give permission for the notice on adjournment motion over poor infrastructure facilities for pilgrims. The UDF wanted the Speaker to take up the notice given by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on lack of facilities.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, however, insisted that the Question Hour is meant to take up people's issues and it cannot be suspended. "Haven't you heard what the Governor said? The entire world can see what you are doing," said the Speaker, referring to a remark made by Governor P Sathasivam on Wednesday reminding the legislators to keep in mind that the activities inside the House are being watched by the public.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too said there's no need to scrap the Question Hour and pointed out that the issue was discussed on Wednesday. Even after the Question Hour started, the UDF members continued disrupting the proceedings. With opposition members staying away for raising questions, a couple of questions were not taken up. With the opposition members continuing with sloganeering near the podium, the Speaker quickly finished the day's business and adjourned the House.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, the opposition leader alleged an unholy nexus between the CPM and BJP to sabotage Sabarimala pilgrimage.

"Pilgrims are unable to visit the hill shrine due to unnecessary restrictions and the Chief Minister's stubborn attitude. The government has not constructed any facilities for the devotees at Pampa. The government wants to restrict devotees. In spite of the tall claims by the government, it couldn't even convince the CPI. How can they convince the people, then?" asked Chennithala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala assembly Sabarimala issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp