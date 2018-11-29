Sabarimala issues disrupt Kerala assembly second day in a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly witnessed major uproar leading to an early adjournment of the House, just 21 minutes into the session, on Thursday. For the second consecutive day also, opposition UDF disrupted the House proceedings demanding discussion over Sabarimala issue.

As soon as the session started for the day, the UDF legislators demanded to suspend the Question Hour. Raising slogans they moved to the well with a banner demanding to lift the prohibitory orders at Sabarimala. With placards in hand, the MLAs raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the Speaker to give permission for the notice on adjournment motion over poor infrastructure facilities for pilgrims. The UDF wanted the Speaker to take up the notice given by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on lack of facilities.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, however, insisted that the Question Hour is meant to take up people's issues and it cannot be suspended. "Haven't you heard what the Governor said? The entire world can see what you are doing," said the Speaker, referring to a remark made by Governor P Sathasivam on Wednesday reminding the legislators to keep in mind that the activities inside the House are being watched by the public.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too said there's no need to scrap the Question Hour and pointed out that the issue was discussed on Wednesday. Even after the Question Hour started, the UDF members continued disrupting the proceedings. With opposition members staying away for raising questions, a couple of questions were not taken up. With the opposition members continuing with sloganeering near the podium, the Speaker quickly finished the day's business and adjourned the House.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, the opposition leader alleged an unholy nexus between the CPM and BJP to sabotage Sabarimala pilgrimage.

"Pilgrims are unable to visit the hill shrine due to unnecessary restrictions and the Chief Minister's stubborn attitude. The government has not constructed any facilities for the devotees at Pampa. The government wants to restrict devotees. In spite of the tall claims by the government, it couldn't even convince the CPI. How can they convince the people, then?" asked Chennithala.