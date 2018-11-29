Where are the promised life jackets, ask Kerala fishermen

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Lawrence, 48, a fishermen from Poonthura is also desperate. He is unable to stand up or sit on his own. The sole member of a five-member family, he had to pledge the title deed of his house and avail a loan of Rs 5.5 lakh to marry off his elder daughter. “We had anchored our boat about 21 nautical miles off Vizhinjam coast on November 29 night. The boat drifted to around 32 nautical miles off the coast when the anchor came off.

Though my boat capsized near Vizhinjam, I was rescued from Arthungal. I got only Rs 20,000 from the government. The hospital bills, mounting debt and loss of livelihood have devastated me,” says Lawrence.

“The government distributed a compensation of Rs 22 lakh each to the relatives of 143 people, including the dead and missing. Around Rs 13 crore has been deposited in the accounts of the children of the missing fishermen. The distribution of compensation to the fishermen who lost their boats and fishing gear is progressing. We have also provided jobs to 41 dependants of the victims at the Matsyafed net factory,” said Fisheries Deputy Director S Gopakumar.

“We provided educational aid of Rs 56.95 lakh to the children of the victims and a compensation of Rs 3, 14, 22, 326 to the fishermen who lost their boats and fishing gear. An immediate relief of Rs 2,000 each was provided to all cyclone victims. We distributed Rs 5, 37,04,000 as immediate relief. Apart from this, flats were provided to five people who lost their houses and the dependants of four victims,” said Fisheries Thiruvananthapuram district deputy director Beena Sukumaran.

The Fisheries Department has provided temporary job to the wife of an Ockhi victim in Ernakulam district. “In all, 322 fishermen suffered losses in the district. A compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh as been distributed to 57 people. Nine people lost their houses. We’ve provided new houses to three of them,” said Ernakulam Fisheries Deputy Director S Mahesh.

“The government had promised to provide NaviC communication equipment to all fishing boats. Promises to provide marine ambulance and employ experienced fishermen as rescue workers with the Marine Enforcement Wing are yet to be met. Where are the promised life jackets,’’ said Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation state president T Peter.

“The Tamil Nadu Government gave compensation to 14 missing boats registered in their state. Kerala is yet to provide compensation to the three boats registered in the state. In all, 221 houses were completely destroyed and 3,253 houses suffered partial damage. The government is yet to provide compensation to the house owners,” said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George.