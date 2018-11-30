Anomalies: 161 cooperative societies face government action

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran said the government is seriously looking into the financial irregularities at cooperative societies. According to him, ever since the LDF Government came to power, anomalies at 161 societies have been spotted and appropriate action taken.

“It has come to our notice that there were cases of financial discrepancies at the societies under the Cooperation Department,” Kadakampally told the Assembly on Thursday.

According to the minister, to strengthen the faith of depositors, those who conduct such irregularities were charged under Kerala Cooperative Societies Act 1969. Criminal cases will also be registered if needed, he said.

“To identify financial irregularities a special Vigilance wing has been formed within the department. Upon receiving complaints, the Vigilance wing will conduct an inquiry and the report will be submitted to the Cooperative Registrar for further action,” informed the minister.