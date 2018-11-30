Bribery charge: MYL leader initiates legal proceedings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A bribery allegation by the father of Karipur gold smuggling accused Abu Lais has landed Indian Union Muslim League and its youth wing Muslim Youth League in trouble. M P C Nasar, father of Abu Lais, had alleged he had given a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to Muslim Youth League senior vice-president Najeeb Kanthapuram in 2015 to cancel the imposition of Cofeposa detention order against his son. Rubbishing the charge, Najeeb said he has initiated legal action against Nasar.

Meanwhile, the Indian National League (INL), held a press conference here on Thursday and demanded a comprehensive probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the allegations. The party also asked the IUML to return Nasar’s money.

Najeeb said he had sent a legal notice to Nasar. He added the false charge against him was raised after the links of two MLAs with the smuggling case accused came to light. “Since, Nasar has claimed he paid a bribe of Rs 50 lakh, his source of income should also be verified,” he said.

Nasar told a news channel he had given the bribe amount in 2015 when Ramesh Chennithala was the Home Minister.