Sabarimala row: CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes BJP move to shift protest venue 

Referring to the BJP shifting its protest venue, he said its natural to take out protests in front of the Secretariat.

Published: 30th November 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the BJP shifting its protest over Sabarimala issue in front of the Secretariat it should be seen whether the UDF may also follow suit soon, mocked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Taking a dig at the UDF for toeing the BJP line on the Sabarimala issue, Pinarayi said, “Usually BJP takes the call first; which is later followed by the UDF.” 

Responding to questions, the chief minister welcomed the BJP’s decision to end the protest at Sabarimala.

ALSO READ | UDF, Devaswom Minister engage in war of words over facilities in Sabarimala

“In general, the government’s stance has been accepted. Earlier the BJP has made a lot of arrangements to send its leaders. If there is a change, it is good. It shows that the party has realised that Kerala’s secular mind will not accept such things. They thought they could make wonders here,” Pinarayi said. 

Referring to the BJP shifting its protest venue, he said its natural to take out protests in front of the Secretariat. “There is nothing new. Also, there is nothing new in going for a fast. But it should think whether its demands can be justified. If someone indulges in law and order issues, naturally there will be cases. If you organise an agitation demanding that such cases should be withdrawn, they should realise what could be the outcome. The government has not been stubborn,” he said. 

