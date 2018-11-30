Plans afoot to improve services at government hospitals: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asserted the government’s commitment towards making healthcare accessible to one and all irrespective of their financial status.

According to him, plans were afoot to make healthcare institutions patient-friendly and to improve the standards of service being provided there. He said this while inaugurating the multi-speciality block of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

“The government is in the process of improving the standards of hospitals. For that a committee has to be constituted from the level of primary health centres to medical colleges,” Pinarayi said. He called for improving the basic facilities of the hospitals through the corporate social responsibility programmes of public and private companies.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the multi-speciality block of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday

Comprehensive healthcare under one roof Earlier, Pinarayi inaugurated the seven-storeyed building that houses a modern mortuary, Regional Geriatric Centre, Polytrauma ICU, multi-disciplinary ICU, cardiology and cardio-thoracic surgery blocks.

“The multi-speciality block will house ICUs of various specialities. A total of 146 beds have been arranged here of which 102 will be lodged in ICUs with ventilator facilities,” said an officer at the MCH.

There were two storeys beneath the ground level. While the first storey has been set aside for parking vehicles, an electrical station, plumbing room and oxygen plant; the second one houses the modern mortuary complex with a capacity to store 48 bodies. One of the features is that three postmortems can be performed at a time. A separate table has been arranged for conducting the postmortem of decomposed bodies. It also has an inquest room for police officers and a classroom for students.

A first-of-its-kind Regional Geriatric Centre at the state-run medical colleges has been set up on the ground floor. The centre that comprises two wards also has 16 beds for senior citizens. The centre will act as a training centre for doctors, nurses and social workers engaged in geriatric care.

The polytrauma care wing on the first floor is a combination of surgery and neurosurgery wings. The block has a total of 36 beds. The multidisciplinary ICU will function on the second floor. This ICU could treat patients who develop multiple organ failure due to accidents or due to critical ailments.

The cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery wings were set up at the third and fourth floors respectively.

It was the other day that the State Cabinet decided to create 106 posts exclusively for the smooth functioning of the multi-speciality block. Of these 41 were teaching posts and the rest non-teaching posts.