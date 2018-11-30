Sabarimala row: BJP plans series of agitations across Kerala

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan planning an indefinite fast from December 3 in front of the Secretariat, the party is entering into an aggressive agitation mode in the Sabarimala issue. As part of the campaign, the BJP will also conduct agitations and protest marches in all panchayats across the state. Party national general secretary Saroj Pande will inaugurate the indefinite strike in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP leadership will also collect 1 crore signatures to protest the government high-handedness in Sabarimala.

“We are changing the mode of the agitation. Our general secretary A N Radhakrishnan will start an indefinite strike in front of Secretariat against the draconian police raj and the police action against K Surendran,” BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai told ‘Express’.

“‘Ayyappa Sadas’ will be held across all panchayats and campaigns will be held to enumerate the manner in which the government is destroying the Hindu temple,” he added.

RSS has thrown its weight behind the BJP campaign. In a recent high-level meeting, the Sangh has decided to provide grass-root support to the BJP’s public agitations including Radhakrishnan’s indefinite fast.

By shifting the agitation to the state capital, the BJP expects it can keep the agitation on the boil.

Party leaders point out the huge participation of Hindu women in the Namajapa yatra in Panoor in Kannur district, considered a CPM bastion, shows that the issue has galvanised the Hindu community. “Namajapa programme was organised by the devotees.

The BJP did support the agitation. The heavy turn out shows how the devotees are frustrated and angered at the anti-Hindu stand of the LDF government. This has definitely shocked the CPM and the LDF”.