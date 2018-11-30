Home States Kerala

Shift in Sabarimala stir plans exposes BJP’s collusion with CPM: KPCC chief

Mullappally Ramachandran said both the parties have burnt their fingers in Sabarimala row as the prohibitory orders brought by the government.

Published: 30th November 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Sabarimala Protests. (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has stated that the BJP shifting the agitation from Sabarimala to Secretariat is part of an adjustment pact with the CPM and pointed out that it was the latest on a series of politics of adjustment carried out by the two parties.

He said both the parties have burnt their fingers in Sabarimala row as the prohibitory orders brought by the government and the violent agitation conducted by the BJP have led to a major dip in the revenue of the temple.

The alarming decrease in the flow of devotees has pushed the revenue in the first 11 days of the season to a mere 16 crore as against the Rs 41 crore last season - a drastic loss of 25 crore, Mullappally said.

KPCC president said there are around 1,250 temples under Travancore Devaswom Board and only 30 temples have income and the rest survive with the revenue from Sabarimala.

He said that both CPM and BJP are treating Sabarimala as a commercial centre.

Two top police officers who had taken action on government directive have left the temple premises with tears in their eyes while the BJP workers have created mayhem and instilled fear among the devotees did not have any tears and they want bloodshed.

The government which had declared prohibitory orders and arrested devotees chanting prayers is equally responsible for the fiasco at Sabarimala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp