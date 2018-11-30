Shift in Sabarimala stir plans exposes BJP’s collusion with CPM: KPCC chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has stated that the BJP shifting the agitation from Sabarimala to Secretariat is part of an adjustment pact with the CPM and pointed out that it was the latest on a series of politics of adjustment carried out by the two parties.

He said both the parties have burnt their fingers in Sabarimala row as the prohibitory orders brought by the government and the violent agitation conducted by the BJP have led to a major dip in the revenue of the temple.

The alarming decrease in the flow of devotees has pushed the revenue in the first 11 days of the season to a mere 16 crore as against the Rs 41 crore last season - a drastic loss of 25 crore, Mullappally said.

KPCC president said there are around 1,250 temples under Travancore Devaswom Board and only 30 temples have income and the rest survive with the revenue from Sabarimala.

He said that both CPM and BJP are treating Sabarimala as a commercial centre.

Two top police officers who had taken action on government directive have left the temple premises with tears in their eyes while the BJP workers have created mayhem and instilled fear among the devotees did not have any tears and they want bloodshed.

The government which had declared prohibitory orders and arrested devotees chanting prayers is equally responsible for the fiasco at Sabarimala.