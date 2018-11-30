Sabarimala protests: TDB chief for removal of barricades at Sannidhanam

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Thursday called for the removal of police barricades in Sabarimala with immediate effect to ensure hassle-free darshan for pilgrims. Discussions were held with the government and the DGP for removing away with the barricades at Lower Thirumuttom, Valiyanadapandal and North Nada, he told reporters. Padmakumar said he will continue to raise the matter with the police brass till the barricades are removed.

The TDB has initiated talks with various stakeholders to ensure a peaceful atmosphere at the Sannidhanam during the pilgrimage season, said Padmakumar. According to him, positive results will emerge within a couple of days since the stakeholders are upbeat on reaching a consensus to realise the larger objective of achieving enduring peace at the Sannidhanam.

On withdrawing the ban orders, Padmakumar said he had already raised the issue with the government at various levels, apprising the authorities concerned of the difficulties encountered by the pilgrims on account of the clampdown.

The TDB president voiced concern at the steep fall in Sabarimala revenue, including hundi collection, and sale proceeds from aravana and appam prasadam.