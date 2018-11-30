Thoughts on holistic human metaphysics bring Kate down to Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned entrepreneur and co-author of one of the Amazon bestselling books ‘The Prosperity Factor’, Dr Kate Janik on Thursday met Dr T P Jayakrishnan, founder of Holistic Human Metaphysics and chairman of Aushmath Research Trust and Aushmath Bioscience, at his residence near Shoranur.

Speaking to ‘Express,’ Janik who flew down from Greece said, “I have come here after hearing about the scientific techniques used by Jayakrishnan. I have been trying to understand the world beyond the capacity of the five senses and use the same for all-round prosperity. I think Jayakrishnan is probably the only person in the world who has figured it out.”

Jayakrishnan, through his Holistic Human Metaphysics, offers tools and techniques to balance the flow of energy in humans. His extensive research spanning 35 years, led him to create techniques for individuals to bring out the best in them. World leaders and celebrities have adopted Jayakrishnan’s technique.