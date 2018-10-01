Home States Kerala

Kerala Police to host International Cyber Security Conference in Kochi

Kerala Police is all set to host Cocon 2018, a two-day international cyber security conference, which will be held on October 5 and 6 in Kochi.

Published: 01st October 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 03:26 AM

One-thousand delegates will attend the Cocon conference.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police is all set to host Cocon 2018, a two-day international cybersecurity conference, which will be held on October 5 and 6 in Kochi. According to the organisers, about 750 delegates will take part in the cyber workshops ahead of the conference on October 3 and 4. One-thousand delegates will attend the Cocon conference.

Dr Gulshan Rai, Chief Cyber Security, PMO; Adam Blackwell, Ambassador in Residence, World Economic Forum; and EC Council president Jay Bavisi are the chief guests. Kerala Police, in association with POLCYB (the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace) and ISRA (Information Security Research Association), a registered non-profit organisation, is organising the international conference. Cocon is specially designed for the IT industry, government departments, banking institutions, and public sector undertakings with an IT Infrastructure.

Considering the latest developments in mobile applications, digital transformation, and encryption, Cocon aims to teach students and professionals on various aspects of encryption. Some of the best regional and international trainers will conduct workshops on penetration testing, security code review, Malware analysis, and configuration reviews of the latest container technologies. According to the organisers, the pre-conference workshops are being selected to suit the current and future trends, to build the capability with hands-on experience.

