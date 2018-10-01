Home States Kerala

Opposition leader endorses Express viewpoint, calls for review plea

The previous UDF Government’s stand was that the beliefs and rituals of Sabarimala temple should be retained and the banning of women in the 10-50 age group continued.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has called upon the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict granting permission for women of all ages to visit the Sabarimala hill shrine.

The social impact and practical difficulties the judgment will create have to be considered by the apex court, said Chennithala, who had earlier tweeted his stand tagging the Express editorial titled ‘Sabarimala: The Reality’ (Sunday, September 30).

The previous UDF Government’s stand was that the beliefs and rituals of Sabarimala temple should be retained and the banning of women in the 10-50 age group continued. It had also given an affidavit in the Supreme Court on February 5, 2016, on this angle. However, the present LDF Government changed that affidavit and pleaded women of all ages should be given permission to enter Sabarimala. However, the TDB, which functions under the state government, took a diametrically opposite stand on the same in the Supreme Court, Chennithala said.

This double standard of the Left Government has led to an adverse impact on the case and resulted in such a judgment, Chennithala said. He also charged the Left Front, blaming its stand and foul play.

Chennithala said all the religious institutions in the country were working on the basis of religious
beliefs and rituals and if they were changed overnight, that would hurt the believers.

TDB to go for appeal

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar said: “The Board will file a review petition in the Supreme Court on this matter and let’s see what happens.”

